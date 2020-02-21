Mammootty's One: The Megastar Impresses As The CM Of Kerala In The First Teaser!

The official teaser of One, the upcoming Mammootty starring political thriller is finally here. The megastar himself revealed the much-awaited teaser of the Santhosh Viswanath directorial through his official social media pages. Mammootty has truly impressed in the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala in the promising teaser of One.

The impressive teaser starts with the video footage of Mahathma Gandhi's legendary speech. The teaser later introduces the audiences to Kadakkal Chandran, the current Chief Minister of Kerala through is own words. Mammootty looks a million bucks in the get-up of the Chief Minister, with thick-framed spectacles and white khadar clothes.

The 1.10 minutes long first teaser of One ends with a dialogue of Mammootty's Kadakkal Chandran, which describes the actual purpose of an ideal government. The power-packed teaser has already won the hearts of netizens and has crossed 200 K views and 37 K Likes within a couple of hours of its release.

One is an out-and-out political thriller that revolves around the clash of different ideologies and the duties of an ideal Chief Minister. Mammootty is playing the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the senior politician who gets appointed as the Chief Minister of Kerala under a sensitive circumstance.

The movie, which is directed by the Chirakodinja Kinavukal fame Santhosh Viswanath, is penned by the National award-winning writer duo Bobby-Sanjay. One has recently set a new record, by becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to be shot at the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Interestingly, major portions of the Mammootty project has been shot inside the Kerala Legislative Assembly old complex.

The movie features an extensive star cast including Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, and so on. One is slated to hit the theatres by the first week of April as Mammootty's Vishu special release.