One Second Teaser Is Out: Mammootty Impresses As The Chief Minister Of Kerala!

The highly anticipated second teaser of One, the upcoming Mammootty starrer directed by Santhosh Viswanath is finally here. The second teaser was revealed through the official social media pages of the megastar at 5 PM today (March 7, 2020). The promising second teaser introduces the audiences to the main characters of One.

Mammootty, the megastar is super impressive as the Chief Minister of Kerala, Kadakkal Chandran in the 0.51 seconds long teaser. The teaser begins with the visuals of some of the biggest leaders of the world. Later it shifts to Mammootty's character Kadakkal Chandran, with the quote 'Leaders are not born, not made, they create themselves'.

Later, Kadakkal Chandran suggests that the meaning of democracy has been unfortunately reduced to a day that comes in 5 years to cast the vote. The megastar's powerful dialogue delivery and majestic screen presence hint that One will be a total treat for the audiences who love to watch Mammootty, the supremely talented actor on screen.

Unlike the first teaser which was solely dedicated to Mammootty's character Kadakkal Chandran, the second teaser introduces the audiences to the other pivotal characters, played by Murali Gopy, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Shankar Ramakrishnan, director Ranjith, Siddique, Suresh Krishna, Salim Kumar, Balachandra Menon, Sudev Nair, and so on.

One will mark Mammootty's first collaboration with director Santhosh Viswanath, who rose to fame with the spoof-comedy Chirakodinja Kinavukal and National award-winning scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay. As per the reports, the political thriller revolves around the life of Kerala's Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran and the challenges he faces.

Vaidy Somasundaram is the director of photography of the project. Badusha and Nishadh Yusuf have handled the project design and editing, respectively. National award-winning musician Gopi Sundar has composed the music for the movie. One, which is produced by Sreelakshmi R, under the banner Ichais Productions will hit the theatres as a Vishu special release.