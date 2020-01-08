One: The Mammootty Starrer Is A Vishu Release!

One, the upcoming political thriller that features Mammootty in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated projects of Malayalam cinema is 2020. Mammootty is all set to essay the role of the Kerala chief minister for the first time in Malayalam, in the movie. Reportedly, the makers have now finalised the release date of One.

According to the sources close to the project, One will hit the theatres by the first or second weekend of April, as Mammootty's Vishu special release. The team is reportedly planning to announce the actual release date officially along with a special poster of the movie, very soon.

Recently, the makers had revealed the official first look poster of Mammootty from the movie, through social media. The promising first look poster hints that One is an out and out political thriller and the megastar is playing a very different character in the film. Mammootty is being a part of a political film, after a long gap of about 27 years.

One, which is directed by Chirakodinja Kinavukal fame Santhosh Viswanath, as recently set a new record, by becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to be shot at the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Interestingly, major portions of the Mammootty project has been shot inside the Kerala Legislative Assembly old complex.

The political thriller also marks Mammootty's first collaboration with Bobby and Sanjay, the National award-winning scriptwriter duo. Reportedly, One revolves around the story of Kadakkal Chandran, a senior politician who takes charge as the Chief Minister of Kerala under a sensitive situation.

Along with Mammootty, One will feature an extensive star cast including Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, debutante Ishaani Krishna, and so on. The movie is produced by Ichais Productions and distributed by Anto Joseph Film Company.