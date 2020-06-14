Padavettu: Producer Sunny Wayne Opens Up About The Nivin Pauly Starrer!

Nivin Pauly, the crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with Sunny Wayne for the latter's production debut Padavettu. The shooting of the movie, which is directed by newcomer Liju Krishna is expected to be resumed once the lockdown comes to an end. Recently, producer Sunny Wayne finally opened up about Padavettu, through his social media page.

Sunny, who is totally excited about his debut as a producer in the Malayalam film industry, stated that it was his quest for a good film that landed him in Padavettu. The actor-producer remarked that it is extremely satisfying to be a part of a very strong, creative movie attempt.

The Nivin Pauly starrer is the second outing of Sunny Wayne Productions, which made its debut with the highly acclaimed theater drama Moment Just Before The Death. The theater drama, which had earned rave reviews for its unique premise and execution, was directed by the Padavettu director Liju Krishna himself.

In that case, the Nivin Pauly starrer will mark Sunny Wayne's second association with Liju Krishna, who is making his feature film debut with the project. Even though the producer refrained from revealing more details about Padavettu, the sources close to the project suggest that lead actor Nivin is playing one of the most challenging characters of his career in the movie.