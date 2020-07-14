Parvathy Responds To Vidhu Vincent’s Allegations: WCC Is Above And Beyond Any Individual

Unfolding The Events

Recalling the events that happened with regard to Vidhu offering her the movie Stand Up, Parvathy wrote that in May 2018, the actress' work for My Story and Koode was being completed and she was fatigued by the long ensuing hate campaigns and threats that were being made against her at that time. The actress was apparently advised to take a break from work for a few months ceasing work communications. After that, she recommenced work with Uyare in November. The hate campaign the actress was mentioning erupted after she called out misogyny in Malayalam movie Kasaba starring Mammootty in the lead role. Unfortunately, several celebrities too raised voice against Parvathy and even encouraged abuse on social media.

Talking about how Vidhu Vincent approached her for the movie, the Uyare actress wrote that in December, at a WCC meeting, Vidhu mentioned that Parvathy had been unresponsive towards her casting offer. When the actress was asked about this matter, she messaged Vidhu with profuse apologies explaining that she had been away and did not known anything about her project and requested her to resend the message.

When Parvathy Rejected Vidhu’s Offer Politely

Revealing that she had already informed the director that she would not be able to prep for the role of a stand-up comedian, Parvathy wrote that Vidhu and her writer came to the sets of Uyare and narrated the script in full detail. She heard the screenplay and reflected on it but told them politely that the script did not work for her. Parvathy added that as a professional practice, she discourages script narrations on sets, but she still agreed to it only because she did not want to delay Vidhu in any manner.

When Vidhu persisted, the actress also informed her that there were time constraints as well considering her prior commitments to the next two projects in line. Knowing her need to start filming soon, Parvathy informed her that it did not look practical as it would be difficult to find the time for preparing for the role of a stand-up comedian. Since the director was insistent that she give it another thought, Parvathy agreed to revert with a final decision within ten days. As agreed, in the next few days she made a phone call and informed Vidhu that she would not be able to do the project. It is said that the director shared that she understood Parvathy's point and kept updating on the developments of the project when the latter enquired.

The Uyare actress mentioned that a screenplay draft was sent to her by email, which surprised her. "During this intense work period, I was surprised when Vidhu sent me a screenplay draft by e-mail even though I had clearly said no to the project. Within about 30-40 days, the poster of "Stand Up" released with Nimisha Sajayan's photograph on it. I was thrilled to see that such a powerful performer was going to portray that role", she wrote.

Vidhu Vincent Against Parvathy In An Interview

Parvathy mentioned that she called Vidhu over the phone after she saw the headlines in one of the latter's interviews, wherein she mentioned the actress' working with Siddique, who was accused during the #Metoo movement. In the interview, though Vidhu had spoken about how women like her and Parvathy were forced to often work with detractors, the description title of the interview was misleading to sound accusatory.

"On December 14th, 2019, I called Vidhu to talk about this and we had a friendly chat. When I shared my concern she told me that she was misquoted to make the headline clickbaity. She asked me to listen to the contents of the interview and I assured her that I had. However, I asked her if she could request the respective journalist to avoid descriptions that could seem like pitting us against each other which she agreed to follow up on. The warm and friendly tone of this entire conversation somehow was not reflected in her resignation letter", she added.

Parvathy: WCC Is Above And Beyond Any Individual

She concluded the post by expressing solidarity with WCC. She wrote that WCC is one such political movement that is above and beyond any individual. She added that she believes in its unrelenting, galvanizing and all-transcending power. "I believe we are all here forging an extremely tough path ahead. My heart stays open and my mind, willing to learn and move forward together", she concluded.