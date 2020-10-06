Parvathy Thiruvothu Expresses Disgust Over Karan Johar's Independence Day Project

Parvathy Thiruvothu is one of those rare industry members who are not afraid to speak their mind on any situation. The talented actress has now stunned the movie industry with her take on Karan Johar's independence day project. Recently, Parvathy Thiruvothu took to her social media to express her disgust over Karan Johar's upcoming project to mark the 75 years of India's Independence.

The Uyare actress shared the screenshot of the Dharma Production head honcho's tweet that announced the prestigious project and commented 'YUCK', on her Instagram story. Parvathy Thiruvothu's reaction to the project and her fearlessness has totally surprised the netizens once again, and the screenshots of her Instagram story are now going viral on social media.

Here is the screenshot of Parvathy Thiruvothu's Insta story:

To the unversed, Karan Johar took to his official social media pages on October 2, 2020, the Gandhi Jayanti day, to announce the project on the 75 years of India. The much-awaited project will bring together some of the finest talents of Bollywood, including Karan Johar himself, along with Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai, Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Dinesh Vijan, and so on.

"Honourable PM @narendramodi ji...we are humbled & honoured to curate stories of our great nation whilst we celebrate 75 years of India's independence @RajkumarHirani @aanandlrai @ektarkapoor #SajidNadiadwala #RohitShetty #DineshVijan #ChangeWithin #IndianFilmFraternity @PMOIndia", tweeted the filmmaker-producer.