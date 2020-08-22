Parvathy Thiruvothu Makes Shocking Revelations About A Superstar, Says He Was Intolerable On Sets

Parvathy Thiruvothu is one of the most outspoken actors of the Malayalam film industry. The actress never minces her words, when it comes to stating her personal opinions. Parvathy has always made sure that she speaks up against the wrongdoings in the Malayalam film industry. The talented actress recently made a shocking revelation about a superstar.

In the interview given to Manorama weekly's annual edition, Parvathy Thiruvothu made some shocking revelations about a Malayalam superstar. The actress stated that the superstar was intolerable on the sets when they worked together for a film, long back. Parvathy stated that she was totally unpleased with the senior actor's actions.

Shockingly, the actress also revealed that this superstar once called her mentally unstable. According to Parvathy Thiruvothu, the actor compared her to the National award-winning actor Meera Jasmine, and opined that both of them are 'maker's artists'. He also stated that Parvathy and Meera are similar because both of them are mentally unstable.