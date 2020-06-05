Parvathy Thiruvothu & Ramya Nambeesan Slam Misogynistic Handle On Twitter

Parvathy Thiruvothu and Ramya Nambeesan, who were seen together in the film Virus, have recently slammed a misogynistic handle on Twitter. The actresses are known for raising the right questions on their social media handles. However, the recent misogynistic comment from a particular account left them angry.

Talking to Twitter, Parvathy Thiruvothu tagged an account of an user, who holds women accountable for rape. She tagged a handle '@yogioabs' and wrote, "As if there isn't enough toxicity we've to deal with, here is a #serialmisogynist alert! Please report and block @yogioabs He has taken it upon himself to "teach women how to behave" and supports rape. Unabashedly. Unfortunately he does have a following and that is dangerous." (sic)

These are screenshots from his page twitter and instagram pages.I request you all to report and block. @yogioabs the world would be a better place without the venom you spew.Fuck off! #reportandblock #serialmisogynist pic.twitter.com/p7Z2Su7wh9 — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) June 4, 2020

She also shared the screenshots of the comments. On the other hand, Ramya Nambeesan also slammed the misogynistic handle. She wrote, "To the uncouth @yogioabs who the heck are you to teach women. I know you have no shame and remorse. Criminal minded people like him should never be allowed to exhibit their misogynist patriarchal nonsense. Please report and block this pervert.People with some sanity unfollow." (sic)

To the uncouth @yogioabs who the heck are you to teach women. I know you have no shame and remorse. Criminal minded people like him should never be allowed to exhibit their misogynist patriarchal nonsense. Please report and block this pervert.People with some sanity unfollow. https://t.co/FOIZVERijI — Ramya Nambessan (@nambessan_ramya) June 4, 2020

Well, these comments are indeed disgraceful, but actresses like Parvathy and Ramya know how to give back to such misogynists. On a professional note, Parvathy Thiruvothu will next be seen in movies like Rachiyamma and Halal Love Story. On the other hand, Ramya Nambeesan is a part of Badri Venkatesh's Plan Panni Pannanum. The film also stars Rio Raj, Robo Shankar and Bala Saravanan in key roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing music for the film.

