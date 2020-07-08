    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Parvathy Thiruvothu To Make Her Directorial Debut In An OTT Platform?

      Parvathy Thiruvothu, the talented actress is all set to make her directorial debut very soon. As reported earlier, Parvathy has walked out of a couple of projects recently, to concentrate on her filmmaking career. In the recent interview given to a popular online media, the Uyare actress made an interesting revelation about her directorial debut.

      Interestingly, Parvathy Thiruvothu has been approached by some of the leading OTT platforms to write and direct films for them. In that case, the actress might opt for an OTT release for her directorial debut, as it won't be possible to have a theatrical release for the films anytime soon, owing to the coronavirus threat.

      Parvathy Thiruvothu To Make Her Directorial Debut In An OTT Platform?

      However, Parvathy Thiruvothu is yet to make a final decision on the same, as the scripting of her directorial debut is yet to finished. Even though the Uyare actress refrained from divulging other major details about her directorial debut, she hinted that the scripting and pre-production of the untitled venture have been processing amidst lockdown.

