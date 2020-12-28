Ponnambili Actor Rahul Ravi Gets Hitched To Lakshmi Nair

Rahul Ravi, the actor best known for his role in daily soap Ponnambili tied the knot with Lakshmi Nair. The duo entered wedlock on December 27, 2020, in a private ceremony with close family members and friends in attendance. Several pictures and videos from the event have now garnered huge attention of the netizens.

In the pictures, Rahul looks dashing as he wears an off-white shirt with mundu (dhoti). On the other hand, Lakshmi is decked up in an orange and golden Kanjeevaram saree that goes perfectly with her temple jewellery.

Earlier, the actor had teased his fans and followers by sharing a few pictures from the duo's pre-wedding photoshoot on his social media handle. On December 15, Rahul surprised his fans by making his relationship with Lakshmi official as he wrote on his Instagram page, "It was just another normal day when i met her first, Then i felt it better...Each day after that was better and special for me. Then onwards it was not my day but my life was getting better..with her beautiful smile and talks..then I realised that the girl who is in my life is not just a girl.."she is my life"... thank you @lakshmi.s.nair._ for brightening up my life and being my life....Love u loads..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘..waiting for our big day...👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨."

On the work front, Rahul has been a part of several daily soaps including Ponnambili, Nandini and Kannana Kanne. His films include Oru Indian Pranayakadha, Dial 1091 and Jomonte Suvisheshangal among others. The young talented actor is all set to foray into the Tollywood industry with Chethilo Cheyyesi Cheppu Bava.

