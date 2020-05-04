Poovalliyum Kunjadum Actor Basil George Dies In A Road Accident

A young Malayalam actor, Basil George, who played the lead role in Poovalliyum Kunjadum, died in a road accident near Muvattupuzha. As per the reports, he was among the three killed, and five people were grievously injured. Basil was born to Mekkadambu native George and Siji, and has a brother, Bensil.

Apparently, the accident happened at around 9 pm on Sunday (May 3, 2020). It is being said that the car had five people, who were heading to Muvattupuzha from Kolenchery. The driver lost control of the car, which hit an electric post, and then crashed into a nearby shop and building, that housed migrant workers. The car was completely damaged in the accident.

While Basil George, Nidhin and Ashwin died before they could be admitted in the hospital, two passengers and two of the workers sitting in front of the building were injured, who were rushed to a private medical college hospital in Kolenchery.

As per a Manoramaonline report, the ones who were also killed in the accident along with Basil are Nidhin (35) and Ashwin Joy (29); and the injured are Latheesh (30), Sagar (19), migrant workers in the building - Ramon Sheikh (37), Amar and Jaydeep (30). Local people and fire force personnel took the injured to the hospital.

