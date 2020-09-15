Prabeesh Chakkalakkal Passes Away At 44 After Collapsing During Film Shoot

Actor-dubbing artiste Prabeesh Chakkalakkal passed away yesterday. As per reports, he collapsed on the location of his upcoming awareness movie in Kochi.

The actor was apparently shooting for the YouTube channel Cochin College, when he collapsed and was brought dead by a nearby hospital. As revealed by his friends, the actor finished his schedule, clicked a few pictures with them, after which he fell on the floor. According to a few reports, Prabheesh's colleague tried to take him to a hospital but could not arrange for a vehicle on time.

Talking about his work, the actor was best known for his work in telefilms. He had also worked as a dubbing artiste for many popular films including Abrid Shine's The Kung Fu Master (last film). He was an employee of JSW Cements Limited and also a Christian Service Society state committee member. Prabeesh is survived by his father Joseph, wife Jansy and daughter Taniya.

