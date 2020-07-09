    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pranav Mohanlal Is The Excitement Factor Of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Reveals This Actor!

      By
      |

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the biggest motion picture ever made in Malayalam cinema is all set to have a grand release once the lockdown comes to an end. The Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project will feature Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid-turned-actor in a pivotal role. The trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham had received wide appreciation from the audiences.

      In a recent interaction with the audiences, popular actor Suresh Krishna, who played a pivotal role in the Mohanlal starrer, revealed an interesting factor about Pranav's character. Interestingly, Suresh stated that he is personally more delighted about sharing the screen with Pranav Mohanlal in the movie. The actor stated that he considers Pranav as the excitement factor of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

      Pranav Mohanlal Is The Excitement Factor Of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Reveals This Actor!

      Well, from the highly promising official trailer and posters, it is evident that Pranav Mohanlal is playing a pivotal role in the Priyadarshan directorial. The sources close to the project suggest that the young actor, who has already proved his expertise in stunt sequences, is all set to mesmerise the audiences with some high voltage action sequences in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

      If the reports are to be believed, Pranav Mohanlal is playing the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mammali, the character played by his father Mohanlal in the movie. Kalyani Priyadarshan, the popular young actress, and daughter of director Priyadarshan is appearing as Mammali's love interest in the magnum opus. Both the star kids are said to be having limited screentime in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

      Read more about: pranav mohanlal
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X