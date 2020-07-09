Pranav Mohanlal Is The Excitement Factor Of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Reveals This Actor!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the biggest motion picture ever made in Malayalam cinema is all set to have a grand release once the lockdown comes to an end. The Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project will feature Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid-turned-actor in a pivotal role. The trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham had received wide appreciation from the audiences.

In a recent interaction with the audiences, popular actor Suresh Krishna, who played a pivotal role in the Mohanlal starrer, revealed an interesting factor about Pranav's character. Interestingly, Suresh stated that he is personally more delighted about sharing the screen with Pranav Mohanlal in the movie. The actor stated that he considers Pranav as the excitement factor of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Well, from the highly promising official trailer and posters, it is evident that Pranav Mohanlal is playing a pivotal role in the Priyadarshan directorial. The sources close to the project suggest that the young actor, who has already proved his expertise in stunt sequences, is all set to mesmerise the audiences with some high voltage action sequences in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

If the reports are to be believed, Pranav Mohanlal is playing the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mammali, the character played by his father Mohanlal in the movie. Kalyani Priyadarshan, the popular young actress, and daughter of director Priyadarshan is appearing as Mammali's love interest in the magnum opus. Both the star kids are said to be having limited screentime in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.