Pranav Mohanlal's Hridayam: Vineeth Sreenivasan Makes An Interesting Revelation!

Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid-turned actor is all joining hands with multi-faceted talent Vineeth Sreenivasan for the upcoming movie Hridayam. The shooting of the movie, which marks the first collaboration of the actor-director duo is currently put on hold due to lockdown. In a recent interview given to popular media, director Vineeth Sreenivasan made an interesting revelation about Hridayam.

According to the young filmmaker, he wanted the title of the movie to summarises the entire film. Vineeth Sreenivasan stated that Hridayam is the best title for the Pranav Mohanlal starrer, in that aspect. The actor-director also added that he couldn't think of any better title for the movie.

The Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial, which is said to be a family drama, features Pranav Mohanlal as the central character. In a recent interview, the director has revealed that the star kid's role in the movie is a quintessential boy-next-door. Hridayam mainly revolves around the journey of Pranav's character from the age of 17 to the early 30s.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the young actress who made her Malayalam acting debut with the recent hit Varane Avashaymund, and Darshana Rajendran, the Mayaanadhi fame actress appear as the female leads opposite Pranav in the movie. Both Kalyani and Darshana are sharing the screen with Pranav and associating with Vineeth for the first time in their careers.