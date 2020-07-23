    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan Duo's Hridayam: Here's A Major Update On The Playlist!

      By
      |

      Pranav Mohanlal, the young actor is joining hands with Vineeth Sreenivasan for the upcoming emotional drama Hriyadam. The shooting of the movie, which marks the first collaboration of the actor-director duo, is currently put on hold due to coronavirus threat and lockdown. Recently, the sources close to Hridayam made an interesting revelation.

      Interestingly, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer is all set to emerge as the movie with the highest number of songs in Vineeth Sreenivasan's filmmaking career. Interestingly, the music playlist of Hriyadam will consist of 12 songs composed by the debutant music director Hesham Abdul Wahab. To the uninitiated, Vineeth is collaborating with someone other than his best buddy Shaan Rahman for a project, for the first time in his career.

      Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan Duos Hridayam: Heres A Major Update On The Song List!

      Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talented has lent voice for a song in Hridayam. The actor finished recording for the song in February 2020, thus marking his first professional collaboration with Vineeth Sreenivasan. The exciting update was revealed by the filmmaker himself, through his official social media pages.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X