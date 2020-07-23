Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan Duo's Hridayam: Here's A Major Update On The Playlist!

Pranav Mohanlal, the young actor is joining hands with Vineeth Sreenivasan for the upcoming emotional drama Hriyadam. The shooting of the movie, which marks the first collaboration of the actor-director duo, is currently put on hold due to coronavirus threat and lockdown. Recently, the sources close to Hridayam made an interesting revelation.

Interestingly, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer is all set to emerge as the movie with the highest number of songs in Vineeth Sreenivasan's filmmaking career. Interestingly, the music playlist of Hriyadam will consist of 12 songs composed by the debutant music director Hesham Abdul Wahab. To the uninitiated, Vineeth is collaborating with someone other than his best buddy Shaan Rahman for a project, for the first time in his career.

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talented has lent voice for a song in Hridayam. The actor finished recording for the song in February 2020, thus marking his first professional collaboration with Vineeth Sreenivasan. The exciting update was revealed by the filmmaker himself, through his official social media pages.