Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan's Hridayam: Darshana Rajendran Opens Up!

Pranav Mohanlal and Vineeth Sreenivasan are joining hands for the first time, for the upcoming project Hridayam. The movie, which is said to be an out-out-out emotional drama, marks Vineeth's comeback to direction, after a gap. Recently, Darshana Rajendran, who plays one of the lead roles in Hridayam, opened up about the project.

In a recent interview, Darshana revealed that she is playing a bubbly college student in the movie. Interestingly, the C U Soon actress stated that she felt like a college student all over again while shooting for Hridayam. She also added that Vineeth Sreenivasan has made her do things that she never imagined herself doing, for the film.

Darshana Rajendran is happy with the fact that director Vineeth Sreenivasan completely trusted her for the character, and gave her enough space to perform. The actress stated that the director's faith in her made her very comfortable in the asking of the character. The C U Soon actress also added that it was absolutely fun to share the screen with Pranav Mohanlal, and a bunch of new talents, for the film.