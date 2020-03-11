    For Quick Alerts
      Prithviraj And Blessy To Kickstart The Final Schedule Of Aadujeevitham Amidst Coronavirus Scare!

      Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with senior filmmaker Blessy for the first time in his career, for the highly anticipated project Aadujeevitham. Currently, Prithviraj-Blessy duo is all set to kickstart the final schedule of Aadujeevitham in Jordan, amidst the increasing coronavirus scare across the world.

      In a recent interview given to a popular daily, director Blessy confirmed that there is no change in the shooting schedule of his ambitious project. 'We will be starting the shoot soon, and it will be in different regions in different countries, and we will be filming until August. It wouldn't be a continuous schedule', said the director before he left the country to the location of Aadujeevitham.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 23:39 [IST]
