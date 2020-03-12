Prithviraj And Blessy To Kickstart The Final Schedule Of Aadujeevitham Amidst Coronavirus Scare!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with senior filmmaker Blessy for the first time in his career, for the highly anticipated project Aadujeevitham. Currently, Prithviraj-Blessy duo is all set to kickstart the final schedule of Aadujeevitham in Jordan, amidst the increasing coronavirus scare across the world.

In a recent interview given to a popular daily, director Blessy confirmed that there is no change in the shooting schedule of his ambitious project. 'We will be starting the shoot soon, and it will be in different regions in different countries, and we will be filming until August. It wouldn't be a continuous schedule', said the director before he left the country to the location of Aadujeevitham.

Blessy, who is all set to bounce back to the industry after a long gap with Aadujeevitham, also cleared the speculations about the star cast of the project. The director rubbished the rumours that have been doing rounds and confirmed that actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan and Aparna Balamurali are not a part of the project.

The senior filmmaker also made it clear that Vineeth and Aparna were not even approached for the project, as there are no such characters that suit them in Aadujeevitham. The makers are expected to make an official announcement on the star cast of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, very soon.

Amala Paul, the popular actress is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a short gap with Aadujeevitham. If the reports are to be believed, Amala is appearing the role of Sainu, the wife of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character Najeeb Mohammed, in the project.

Aadujeevitham will also mark the comeback of AR Rahman, the legendary musician to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 2 decades. KU Mohanan handles the cinematography. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing and Rasool Pookutty handles the sound design. The project is bankrolled by KGA Films.