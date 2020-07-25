    For Quick Alerts
      Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan In Trouble After Car Racing Video Goes Viral!

      By
      |

      The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department has initiated a probe after a video of racing cars owned by Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan went viral on social media. The probe was ordered for allegedly rash-driving on the Kottayam-Kochi state highway as seen in the video.

      Prithvi

      The world came to know about the racing between the stars, after two youngsters chased them on their bike and recorded the video out of complete excitement, to see their favourite actors. Though the exact date of the video taken is not known, officials say that the race might have taken place during the last weekend amid the COVID-19 lockdown. It is to be noted that though the men on the bike call out the actors' names, the duo was not visible in the viral video.

      The New Indian Express quoted MVD joint transport commissioner Rajeev Puthalath as saying, "We've launched a probe to find whether the actors were involved in rash driving. An instruction has been given to the MVD' Automated Enforcement Wing (AEW) to verify the speed detecting cameras installed along the Kottayam- Kochi route. We cannot jump into a conclusion to claim that the actors have violated the road safety rules. If the cameras can find the violations, notice will be served on the RC (registration certificate) owner.

      If the MVD finds the owner guilty under section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act, they will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 1500 or face a jail term for six months. For repeated offence, they will be charged a fine of Rs 3000.

      The vehicles involved in the incident are Porsche and Lamborghini models along with an unidentified car. There are also reports suggesting that the speed-detecting cameras erected on roads are not functioning due to the past floods.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
