Prithviraj-Indrajith Duo's Ayalvaashi: Here Is An Update

Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran, the actor brothers are all set to share the screen once again, in the upcoming movie Ayalvaashi. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Irshad Parari, is expected to start rolling in September 2020. Ayalvaashi will also mark the Aadujeevitham actor's third outing as a producer.

As per the latest reports, Jakes Bejoy, the talented musician has been roped in, to handle the music department of Ayalvaashi. Jakes has earlier associated with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the recent blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum and action thriller Ranam. The music director has earned wide appreciations from both the industry member and audiences for the soundtrack of the Sachy directorial.

According to the reports, Ayalvaashi revolves around the strained relationship between two neighbours, played by Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran. Irshad Parari, the director of the project has assisted Prithviraj in his directorial debut, the 2019-released Mohanlal starring blockbuster Lucifer. Ayalvaashi is reportedly scripted by the director himself.