Prithviraj-Indrajith Duo's Ayalvaashi: Here Is An Update

Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran, the actor brothers are all set to share the screen once again, in the upcoming movie Ayalvaashi. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Irshad Parari, is expected to start rolling in September 2020. Ayalvaashi will also mark the Aadujeevitham actor's third outing as a producer.

As per the latest reports, Jakes Bejoy, the talented musician has been roped in, to handle the music department of Ayalvaashi. Jakes has earlier associated with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the recent blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum and action thriller Ranam. The music director has earned wide appreciations from both the industry member and audiences for the soundtrack of the Sachy directorial.

According to the reports, Ayalvaashi revolves around the unique relationship between two neighbours, played by Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran. Irshad Parari, the director of the project has assisted Prithviraj in his directorial debut, the 2019-released Mohanlal starring blockbuster Lucifer. Ayalvaashi is reportedly scripted by the director himself.

In a recent interview, lead actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran had stated that Ayalvaashi is an interesting film that comes under the entertainer category. But at the same time, the Irshad Parari directorial is not the cliche commercial potboiler but has something unique to offer to its audience.

Indrajith last teamed up with his younger brother Prithviraj for the latter's directorial debut Lucifer, the Mohanlal movie that emerged as the biggest box office success of the Malayalam cinema to date. The talented actor appeared in the role of Govardhan, a journalist in the movie and earned a wide appreciation for his performance.

The actor is currently busy in his career with some highly promising projects in his kitty, including Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph duo's Ram and Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi project Thuramukham. Prithviraj, on the other hand, is currently busy with the final schedule shoot of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham, which is directed by Blessy.