      Prithviraj, Indrajith, Jayasurya, & Narain Have A 'Classmates' Reunion: Pictures Go Viral!

      Just like the entire world, the Malayalam film industry members are also practicing social distancing these days, to prevent COVID 19. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jayasurya, and Narain, the lead actors of the 2006-released blockbuster Classmates had a reunion over a video call recently, to the much excitement of the fans.

      The Classmates actors recently had a long chat over a video call and shared the screenshot of the same on their official social media pages. 'Classmates. Older and (hopefully) wiser! 👀', wrote Prithviraj on his post. The adherent fans of the movie are going gaga of the actors' screenshots, that have already taken social media by storm.

      Classmates. Older and (hopefully) wiser! 👀

      A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on Mar 27, 2020 at 12:27am PDT

      Classmates ❤️❤️❤️

      A post shared by actor jayasurya (@actor_jayasurya) on Mar 27, 2020 at 12:15am PDT

      Along with the fans, several renowned Malayalam celebrities including Tovino Thomas, Kalidas Jayaram, Arun Kurian, and so on expressed their excitement over the reunion of Classmates cast in social media. While Indrajith, Jayasurya, and Narain are practicing social distancing at their respective residences, Prithviraj is currently busy with the shooting of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham in Jordan.

      Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 20:31 [IST]
