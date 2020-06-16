    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Prithviraj Remembers Father Sukumaran On His 23rd Death Anniversary: Shares An Emotional Post!

      Prithviraj Sukumaran, the talented actor-filmmaker has been highly active on social media platforms ever since he is back in Kerala. Recently, the actor shared a special post about his late father Sukumaran, which left the cine-goers and industry members equally emotional. Prithviraj shared the post, as today is the 23rd death anniversary of his father.

      The Aadujeevitham actor took to his social media pages and posted a rare picture of Sukumaran which was reportedly clicked during the initial stages of his acting career, along with an emotional note. '23 years tomorrow. I hope I make you proud. Achan. Forever missed. ❤️' wrote Prithviraj on his post.

      23 years tomorrow. I hope I make you proud. Achan. Forever missed. ❤️

      Prithviraj's post is totally loved by his fans and followers, who have been assuring him that his father Sukumaran will be totally proud of him. The actor-director's close friends from the film industry, including actors Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Ann Augustine, and so on expressed their love for the father-son duo on the comments section of Prithviraj's post.

