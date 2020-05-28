Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Next Schedule!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is back in Kerala after completing the Jordan schedule of the upcoming project Aadujeevitham. As reported earlier, Prithviraj is currently in a quarantine period of 14 days, along with the 58-members crew of the project. In the meanwhile, director Blessy has revealed some interesting details about the next schedule fo Aadujeevitham.

The next schedule of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will start rolling in Namibia, once the country starts giving permission for the film shooting. In that case, it will take a long time for the project to complete, as it might take a while for the world to completely recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to Blessy, around 60 percent shooting of Aadujeevitham is already finished. The director also revealed that the budget of the project is exceeded beyond expectations,a s the crew was forced to extend the stay in Jordan due to international lockdown. Also, it is now confirmed that the much-awaited project will hit the theaters only by the second half of 2021.

Aadujeevitham, which is based on popular writer Benyamin's renowned novel of the same name, marks Prithviraj's first collaboration with director Blessy. The actor is appearing as the central character Najeeb Mohammed, an abused immigrant labourer who gets stranded in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. Amala Paul appears as the female lead in the movie.

AR Rahman, the Academy award-winning musician is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 28 years with the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. KU Mohanan, the veteran cinematographer handles the visualisation of the Blessy directorial. A Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project while Academy award-winner Rasool Pookutty handles the sound design. Aadujeevitham is produced by KG Abraham, under the banner KGA Films.

