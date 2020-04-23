    For Quick Alerts
      Prithviraj's Driving License Bags Top Spot In Vishu Week TRP Chart: Surya TV Is Back To First Place!

      Driving License, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starring family entertainer had emerged as one of the biggest successes of the Malayalam film industry of recent times. Now, Driving License has set a new record with its TRP. Reportedly, the Prithviraj starrer has bagged the top spot at the Vishu week TRP chart.

      The Lal Jr. directorial has had its television premiere on April 14, 2020, Vishu day, in the popular channel Surya TV. Driving License has fetched a rating of 10.07, thus earning the first spot in the TRP chart. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has beaten Bigil, the Vijay starring Tamil blockbuster to earn the top spot.

      Surya TV, on the other hand, is finally back to the top spot in the TRP race after ages with a total rating of 712, thanks to the consecutive movie premieres and re-telecast of the popular old shows. Thus, the channel has finally beaten its biggest competitor Asianet, which is in the second position with a total TRP rating of 635.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 21:29 [IST]
