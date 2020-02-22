Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham: Next Schedule To Start Rolling On This Date!

Aadujeevitham, the survival drama which features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, is unarguably one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. As reported earlier, lead actor Prithviraj is undergoing a drastic makeover for his character Najeeb in the project. The actor's look for Aadujeevitham has recently taken social media by storm.

As per the latest reports, the next schedule of Aadujeevitham, which marks Prithviraj's first collaboration with the renowned filmmaker Blessy, will kickstart on March 24, 2020, in Jordan. This is the third schedule of the project, which is based on Benyamin's best-selling novel of the same name.

The first and second schedules of Aadujeevitham were widely shot at the various location of Kerala and Jordan last year. The team later opted for a long schedule break, as Prithviraj had to shed about 30 kilos before the next schedule. In a recent interview, the actor had revealed that he is planning to be in the lowest bodyweight of his entire adulthood, for Aadujeevitham.

Prithviraj Sukumaran had taken a 3 months long break from cinema to prepare for his character in the movie. The actor is playing the role of Najeeb Mohammed, an abused migrant labourer who gets stranded in the middle of a desert of Saudi Arabia in Aadujeevitham, which is scripted by the director Blessy himself.

AR Rahman, the Academy award-winning musician, is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 2 decades, with Aadujeevitham. The legendary musician will compose the soundtrack and original score for the project. KU Mohanan, the veteran cinematographer, is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project while Academy award-winner Rasool Pookutty

handles the sound design.

Amala Paul is the female lead opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in the movie. The Blessy directorial features an extensive star cast including Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lena, Aparna Balamurali, Santhosh Keezhattoor, and so on. Aadujeevitham is produced by KG Abraham, under the banner KGA Films.

