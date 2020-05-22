Prithviraj Sukumaran & Aadujeevitham Team Are Back In Kerala!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker, and the crew members of his upcoming project Aadujeevitham are finally back in Kerala. The 58-members crew returned from Amman, Jordan to Kochi via Delhi on a special flight today (May 22, 2020) morning. Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed the reports by sharing a picture clicked from the airport on his official social media pages.

As per the reports, the Aadujeevitham crew was bought back by the special repatriation flight as a part of the Government of India's Vande Bharat program to bring back the citizens stranded abroad. Prithviraj Sukumaran and the entire cast and crew members of Aadujeevitham will be quarantined for the next 14 days.

View this post on Instagram BACK! #OffToQuarantineInStyle A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on May 21, 2020 at 10:59pm PDT

Supriya Menon, the journalist-producer, and wife of Prithviraj confirmed her husband's return and revealed more details through her Instagram post. She also thanked all the fans and well-wishers for supporting them during their time of separation, through their post.

'After almost 3 months Prithviraj and the crew of Aadujeevitham have reached Kerala. They will all be going to quarantine as per regulation. It's been a long and arduous wait but we are really thankful to everyone including the authorities who helped facilitate this return. Personally we would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers who prayers for us and gave us strength during our time of separation. Ally is thrilled her daada is back and hopes to see him after 2 weeks.' wrote Supriya.

The fans and film industry friends are also equally thrilled to have Prithviraj Sukumaran back in Kerala. Jayasurya, one of the closest friends or the Aadujeevitham actor, welcomed him back with a lovely comment. 'Vaaaa daaaaaaaa chakkareeeeeee 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘', wrote Jayasurya on Prithviraj's post.

Coming back to Aadujeevitham, the movie which is based on Benyamin's best-seller novel, is the dream project of director Blessy. AR Rahman, the veteran musician will make a comeback to Malayalam cinema with the project, which is produced by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films.

