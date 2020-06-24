Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aashiq Abu And Vaariyamkunnan Team Receive Threats Over The Film’s Plot

Not too long ago, director Aashiq Abu announced his upcoming venture with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie titled Vaariyamkunnan will have the Superstar essaying the role of a rebellion fighter of Malabar, Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji who fought against the British rule in 1921.

Well, looks like the political outfits of Kerala are not happy with the announcement, as the team has been receiving threats over the storyline of the movie. It is said that the team members including Prithviraj and Aashiq Abu were asked to drop the project by the outfits, especially on social media. Well, we will have to wait and watch to see if the actor and director, in the coming days, responds to the threats or not.

It is to be noted, that this is not the first time a movie is receiving heat from a section of people. Recently, Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali movie set resembling a church was vandalised by a group apparently with political backing.

Coming back to Vaariyamkunnan, the movie will mark the maiden collaboration of Prithviraj and Aashiq Abu. Announcing that the filming of the movie will happen in 2021 during the 100th anniversary of the Malabar revolution, the actor on his social media handle wrote, "He stood up against an empire that ruled a quarter of the world. Etched out his own country with an army that waged a never before war against the British. Though history was burned and buried, the legend lived on! The legend of a leader, a soldier, a patriot. A film on the man who became the face of the 1921 Malabar revolution. #Vaariyamkunnan. Filming begins in 2021. On the 100th anniversary."

Bankrolled by Zikandar and Moideen under the banner Compassion Movies, the film is scripted by Harshad and Rameez. Cinematographer Shyju Khalid will crank the camera for the movie. The remaining cast of the movie is yet to be announced by the makers.

