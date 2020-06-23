Prithviraj Sukumaran-Aashiq Abu Duo's Vaariyamkunnan: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the popular actor-filmmaker is all set to join hands with director-producer Aashiq Abu for the first time in his career. Interestingly, the duo is joining hands for the upcoming period drama, which has been titled as Vaariyamkunnan. The project, which will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran in the titular role, is directed by Aashiq Abu.

The announcement of Vaariyamkunnan came out as a great surprise for both the fans of Prithviraj and Aashiq, as the duo has never hinted about working together earlier. With this highly anticipated project, the long-time dream of the cine-goers to witness the association of Aadujeevitham actor and Virus director has finally come true.

Prithviraj, who is totally excited about the project, took to his official social media pages to make the big announcement. 'He stood up against an empire that ruled a quarter of the world. Etched out his own country with an army that waged a never before war against the British. Though history was burned and buried, the legend lived on! The legend of a leader, a soldier, a patriot. A film on the man who became the face of the 1921 Malabar revolution. #Vaariyamkunnan.

Filming begins in 2021. On the 100th anniversary.', wrote the actor on his post.

As per the reports, Prithviraj is appearing as the historical character Vaariyamkunnathu Kunjahammad Haji, the founder of 'Malayalarajyam' state, in the big-budget venture. Vaariyamkunnan, which will start rolling in 2021, is jointly penned by Unda fame writer Harshad and Rameez. Muhsin Parari, the renowned scenarios is co-directing the movie along with director Aashiq Abu.

Shyju Khalid is the director of photography. Saiju Sreedharan handles the editing, while Jyothish Shankar handles the art direction. Sameera Saneesh will design the costumes for the project. Benny Kattappana is the production controller. Vaariyamkunnan is produced Zikander and Moideen, under the banners Compass Movies LTD and OPM Cinemas.

