Prithviraj Sukumaran Accepts Dulquer Salmaan's 'Training Done' Challenge: Reveals His Transformation

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is finally back in Kerala after the three months-long Jordan life. Recently Prithviraj accepted his contemporary and dear friend Dulquer Salmaan's training done challenge on Instagram and revealed his stunning transformation with a mirror selfie. The multi-faceted talent also opened up about his weight-loss journey for the upcoming project Aadujeevitham, in the post.

'One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that..one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here. I guess my crew who've seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised. Thanks to @ajithbabu7 my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post "THAT" day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember..the human body has it's limits..the human mind doesn't! @dqsalmaan #TrainingDone 😎', wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran in his post.

Dulquer Salmaan, who his totally excited to see the Aadujeevitham actor's transformation, commented 'Thank god "THAT" is done !! Looking super fit already ! Now for some bulking and gains ! Which is typically my problem 🤓'. Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, replied to Dulquer saying 'And staying lean is mine. If only we could trade bodies as and when it suits us 🤣'.

To the uninitiated, Prithviraj Sukumaran shed around 30 kilos and has been in the lowest weight of his entire adulthood for the highly anticipated project Aadujeevitham. The movie, which is directed by the senior filmmaker Blessy, will feature the actor in the role of Najeeb Mohammed, an abused immigrant labourer who gets stranded in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. Aadujeevitham is expected to hit the theaters in the beginning of 2021.

