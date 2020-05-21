Prithviraj Sukumaran & Aadujeevitham Crew To Be Back On This Day: To Stay In Quarantine!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema and the Aadujeevitham crew are finally all set to return back to Kerala. As per the latest reports, Prithviraj, director Blessy, and the rest of the team members will be arriving on May 22, 2020, Friday. The sources suggest that a special flight has been arranged for the Aadujeevitham crew.

According to the updates, the 58-members crew will land in Delhi and will take another transit to Kerala. The entire Aadujeevitham team who visited Jordan for the shooting of the project, including lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Blessy will be quarantined for 14 days as a preventive measure, once they reach Kerala.

The Aadujeevitham team members traveled to Wadi Rum, Jordan in March 2020 for the third schedule of the movie. The principal photography began in the desert region of Wadi Rum on March 16, 2020. But the team had to cancel the shoot in mid-way on April 1, 2020, after the permit was canceled by the Jordan government.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy had immediately contacted the Indian authorities for help, the Aadujeevitham team couldn't travel back due to the cancellation of international flights. However, the Jordan government granted permission to shoot after a few days, and the crew resumed the filming of the project.

Aadujeevitham, which is the dream project of director Blessy, will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Najeeb Mohammed, an abused immigrant labourer who gets stranded in the desert of Saudi Arabia. The actor had shed around 30 kilos for his character in the movie.

The Blessy directorial will mark the comeback of AR Rahman, the veteran musician to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 28 years. KU Mohanan handles the cinematography, while A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Aadujeevitham is bankrolled by KG Abraham, under the banner KGA Films.

