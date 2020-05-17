Prithviraj Sukumaran & Blessy Wrap Up Aadujeevitham Jordan Schedule: To Return Soon!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, director Blessy and their team have finally wrapped up the Jordan schedule of the highly anticipated project Aadujeevitham today (May 17, 2020). The exciting update was revealed by the lead actor Prithviraj himself, through his official social media pages recently. The Aadujeevitham team successfully completed the Jordan schedule amidst the coronavirus crisis.

As reported earlier, the 58-members crew went to Jordan in March 2020 for the shooting of the Blessy directorial and got stuck there when the country announced lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the lead actor shared the picture of the crew members along with a simple note, to announce the schedule wrap. '#Aadujeevitham Schedule Pack up! 😊❤️', wrote the actor on his post.

According to the latest reports, the 58-members crew will soon return to Kerala, as the international flight services have been restored. Supriya Menon, the journalist-turned-producer, and wife of Prithviraj Sukumaran hinted the same in her comment in the schedule wrap announcement made by the actor on his official Instagram page. 'Now to get everyone back home safe and sound! 💕 @therealprithvi 😘', wrote Supriya.

Aadujeevitham, which is the dream project of director Blessy, features Prithviraj in the role of Najeeb Mohammed, an abused immigrant labourer. The highly anticipated project is based on the best-sellernovel of same name, which is penned by the renowned writer Benyamin. The movie is scripted by director Blessy himself.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will mark the comeback of legendary musician AR Rahman to the Malayalam film industry, after a long gap of 28 years. The Academy award-winner has composed the soundtrack and original score for the project. KU, Mohanan, the veteran cinematographer, is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project while Academy award-winner Rasool Pookutty handles the sound design. Aadujeevitham is produced by KG Abraham for KGA Films.

