Prithviraj Sukumaran And The Dark Beast: Concept Video Wins The Internet!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent celebrated his 38th birthday on October 16, 2020. Dulquer Salmaan, one of the closest buddies of Prithviraj from the film industry, released a concept video featuring the actor-director through his official pages. The super-stylish concept video, which has been titled as Prithviraj Sukumaran And The Dark Beast is now winning the internet.

The video, which is directed by the young filmmaker Shaheen Thaha, features the Kaduva actor in a totally new avatar. Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen taking a ride in his much-loved Lamborgini in the video, while the famous title song of his film Ranam plays in the background.

The title song of Ranam is composed by the popular young musician Jakes Bejoy. Haseeb Hassan has handled the cinematography of the Prithviraj Sukumaran And The Black Beast video. Shihas Shahul is the creative director of the concept video. Raj Kumar has handled the editing for the video, which has completely won the hearts of the netizens with its concept and stylish making.

Coming to his career, Prithviraj Sukumaran is totally busy with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. The actor is currently shooting for the upcoming project Jana Gana Mana, which also features National award-winner Suraj Venjaramoodu as one of the leads. The shooting of the project is currently progressing in Kochi, following all the safety guidelines.

Kaduva, the second collaboration of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kalias duo, is also expected to go on floors by the end of 2020. The actor-filmmaker is also expected to finish the pending portions of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham, which is directed by Blessy, once the world comes back to normalcy.

