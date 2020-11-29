Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces His Third Production Venture Kuruthi: To Start Shooting on December 9

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talented recently took to his official social media pages and announced his third production venture, Kuruthi. The movie, which is touted to be a socio-political thriller is produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife, journalist-producer Supriya Menon, under the banner Prithviraj Productions. Kuruthi will mark the Malayalam debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier.

"#കുരുതി

കൊല്ലും എന്ന വാക്ക്... കാക്കും എന്ന പ്രതിജ്ഞ!

#KURUTHI

A vow to kill... an oath to protect!

Shoot starts on 09/12/2020", wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran in his announcement post.

From the tagline, it has been confirmed that Kuruthi deals with a revenge story, that is narrated in the backdrop of socio-political scenarios. The movie features a stellar star cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya.

Kuruthi is scripted by Anish Pallyal. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and original score. Akhilesh Mohan handles the editing. As per the reports, Kuruthi will be entirely shot in Erattupetta, Kottayam in a single schedule that is expected to last from December 9, 2020, to the second week of January 2021.

Manu Warrier, the director of the project is known for the Bollywood film Coffee Bloom, starring Arjun Mathur. He has also penned the script for Anurag Kashyap's 2021-released series Yudh, which featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. In a recent interview given to a leading daily, director Manu revealed that all the characters have equal importance in the story, even though Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the protagonist.

According to the filmmaker, he liked the subject of Kuruthi a lot, and wanted to associate with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the project. The actor, who got equally excited about the subject, and he and Supriya Menon decided to produce the project as well. Manu Warrier also revealed that it was Prithviraj who helped him to put together the entire star cast and amazing technical crew, for the project.

