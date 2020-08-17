Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces India’s First Movie To Be Completely Shot Virtually

Here's a big announcement about something that you have never heard before! Wondering what we are talking about? Well, Mollywood heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is known for his unconventional roles and movies, is gearing up to take the Mollywood film industry to another level as he announces his next project which will be completely shot under virtual production, making it India's first movie to experiment with the process.

Sharing the first look poster of the yet-to-be-titled film on his social media handle, the Superstar wrote, "This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, new challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!"

Going by the poster, a bulked-up man can be seen at a distance in the wild with his back turned and weapon in his hands. An eagle is also seen flying over his head making it obvious that the bird has something to do with Prithviraj's character in the movie.

Conceptualized and directed by Gokulraj Baskar, the film is touted to be an epic drama. The film will be bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frame. It is to be noted that their collaboration for the 2019 film Driving Licence was a hit at the theatres. The film helmed by Lal Jr starred Suraj Venjaramudu and Prithviraj in the lead roles.

Talking about Prithvi's other projects he will next be seen in Aadujeevitham. The survival drama written and directed by Blessy is the adaptation of a novel with the same name written by Benyamin. The actor is also a part of Ashique Abu's film on the 1921 Malabar rebellion, Variyam Kunnath Kunjahammed Haji. He will be portraying the titular role in the film.

