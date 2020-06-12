Prithviraj Sukumaran Bids Goodbye To Aadujeevitham Get-Up: New Selfie Is Winning The Internet!

Prithviraj Sukumaran has created quite a stir among the Malayali youth with his unique get-up for the upcoming movie Aadujeevitham. The actor-director created a new style statement with the long beard and hairdo that he sported for the Blessy directorial. Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham get-up has inspired his fans and fashion lovers to sport long beard-hairdo look.

However, the handsome hunk has now finally bid goodbye to this much-loved get-up. Prithviraj Sukumaran recently underwent a complete makeover and got rid of his long beard and hair. The actor revealed his new clean-shaven look with a recent selfie with wife Supriya Menon, which has been posted on his official social media pages.

Both Prithviraj and Supriya shared the selfie with the same caption, 'Gym body with no Thaadi! Finally! #ThaadikaranIsChikna#GuessWhoShavedAfterMonths😈'. The star couple's lovely selfie is now going viral on the social media platforms, and the fans and cine-goers are happy to see the Aadujeevitham actor at his usual best look, after a very long gap.

As reported earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently focussing on getting back to shape. According to the sources, the actor-filmmaker has set up a personal gym in his residence, as it is impossible to visit his regular gym during this lockdown period. Prithviraj had recently shared a gym selfie on his official social media pages, revealing that he is getting back to shape. 'Lift, Burn, Build. 🔥', wrote the actor on his post.

Coming back to Aadujeevitham, the survival drama that marks Prithviraj's first collaboration with director Blessy, is one of the most awaited upcoming films of the Malayalam cinema. The movie will mark the comeback of the veteran musician AR Rahman to Malayalam cinema, after a long gap of 28 years.

Also Read:

Prithviraj Sukumaran Impresses With The New Gym Selfie!

RUMOUR HAS IT! Prithviraj Sukumaran To Direct Mammootty Soon?