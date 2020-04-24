Prithviraj Sukumaran & Blessy Resume Aadujeevitham Shoot In Jordan!

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy, the actor-director duo have been stranded in Wadi Rum, Jordan along with their crew members, where they were shooting for the much awaited upcoming project Aadujeevitham. The shooting of Aadujeevitham was canceled due to the curfew that was imposed by the government of Jordan to fight COVID_19.

However, the latest reports suggest that Prithviraj and Blessy have finally resumed the shooting of Aadujeevitham in the same location, recently. As per the updates, the Jordan government has permitted the cast and crew members of Aadujeevitham to continue with the shooting, as the COVID_19 threat is gradually fading away from the country.

If the reports are to be true, the cast and crew members of Aadujeevitham are planning to return to India only after completing the Jordan schedule of the movie. The lead actor and director of the project, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy are expected to make an official confirmation on the same through their respective social media pages, very soon.

The first and second schedules of Aadujeevitham, which is based on Benyamin's best-selling novel of the same name, were widely shot at the various location of Kerala and Jordan last year. Prithviraj, who plays the central character Najeeb Mohammed, has shed around 30 kilos for the perfection of his character in the movie.

Aadujeevitham will mark the comeback of AR Rahman, the Academy award-winning musician to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 2 decades. As per the reports, the legendary musician has already composed three singles for the movie.

Amala Paul appears as the female lead in the movie, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran. KU Mohanan, the veteran cinematographer, is the DOP. A Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project while Academy award-winner Rasool Pookutty handles the sound design. Aadujeevitham is produced by KGA Films.