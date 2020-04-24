    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prithviraj Sukumaran & Blessy Resumes Aadujeevitham Shoot In Jordan!

      By
      |

      Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy, the actor-director duo have been stranded in Wadi Rum, Jordan along with their crew members, where they were shooting for the much awaited upcoming project Aadujeevitham. The shooting of Aadujeevitham was canceled due to the curfew that was imposed by the government of Jordan to fight COVID_19.

      However, the latest reports suggest that Prithviraj and Blessy have finally resumed the shooting of Aadujeevitham in the same location, recently. As per the updates, the Jordan government has permitted the cast and crew members of Aadujeevitham to continue with the shooting, as the COVID_19 threat is gradually fading away from the country.

      Prithviraj Sukumaran & Blessy Resumes Aadujeevitham Shoot In Jordan!
      Read more about: prithviraj blessy aadujeevitham
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X