Prithviraj Sukumaran & Blessy Resumes Aadujeevitham Shoot In Jordan!

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy, the actor-director duo have been stranded in Wadi Rum, Jordan along with their crew members, where they were shooting for the much awaited upcoming project Aadujeevitham. The shooting of Aadujeevitham was canceled due to the curfew that was imposed by the government of Jordan to fight COVID_19.

However, the latest reports suggest that Prithviraj and Blessy have finally resumed the shooting of Aadujeevitham in the same location, recently. As per the updates, the Jordan government has permitted the cast and crew members of Aadujeevitham to continue with the shooting, as the COVID_19 threat is gradually fading away from the country.