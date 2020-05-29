Prithviraj Sukumaran Finishes The First Phase Of Quarantine!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker has finished the first phase of quarantine. The actor revealed that he has finished the institutional quarantine which lasted a week, through the latest post on his official social media pages. Prithviraj has also revealed that he will be in the home quarantine for another week.

'Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to Old Harbour Hotel, Kochi, India and its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care.

PS: To all those who are going to or already in home quarantine, remember..going home doesn't mean the end of your quarantine period. Do abide strictly by all quarantine regulations and make sure no person belonging to the high risk population group as stipulated by the authorities is at home. #EdgarPinto Kashi Art Cafe', wrote the Aadujeevitham actor in his post.

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran had posted a throwback picture which was clicked in January 2020, during his cross-country drive with wife Supriya Menon. The actor recalled how different his ideas were about the year ahead. 'Throwback to our cross country drive in Jan 2020 @supriyamenonprithviraj ! Enroute Mont Blanc, taking a break from the long hours behind the wheel at the Switzerland/France border. Had such different ideas about the year ahead back then! Hopefully, the world will come back to normal soon, and travellers and explorers will be back to doing what they love best!', wrote Prithviraj.

However, Supriya Menon, his wife reacted to his post saying she misses seeing him the most. 'I miss those drives! But I miss seeing you! One more week to go I guess!😘 @therealprithvi', wrote the journalist-producer.