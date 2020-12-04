Prithviraj Sukumaran Is Back Home; Gets The Warmest Welcome From Daughter Ally & Zorro

Prithviraj Sukumaran is back home, after wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming project Cold Case. The actor recently took to his Instagram page and shared how his daughter Alankrita aka Ally, and new family member Zorro welcomed him back. Prithviraj Sukumaran's cute Instagram post has been receiving great love from his fans and followers.

In the picture, Ally is seen hugging her father, while Zorro is seen expressing his joy. "Welcoming committee 🐶👧🏻❤️ Back home! 📸: @supriyamenonprithviraj", Prithviraj Sukumaran captioned the adorable picture. Even though the actor and his wife, journalist-producer Supriya Menon have always made sure that Alankrita stays away from the public eye, the couple often treats their followers with cute posts about Ally through their Instagram pages.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his family welcomed the new member Zorro, a dachshund puppy, a few months back. The actor-filmmaker often shares interesting pictures and videos of Zorro through his Insta page, to the much delight of his fans and dog lovers.

Coming to his acting career, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming cop thriller Cold Case. The movie, which is said to be direct to OTT film, features the multi-faceted talent in the role of ACP Sathyajith IPS. The police story, which is directed by cinematographer-director Tanu Balak, was entirely shot at the capital city of Kerala, Trivandrum. The official trailer of Cold Case is expected to be out very soon.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently on a short break, will kickstart the shooting of his upcoming home production Kuruthi, on December 9, Wednesday. The movie, which is produced by Supriya Menon under their home banner Prithviraj Productions, marks the Malayalam debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier. Prithviraj himself plays the lead role in the movie, which features Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, and so on in the other pivotal roles.

