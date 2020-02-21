WELL DESERVED! Prithviraj Sukumaran Is Kochi Times Most Desirable Man Of 2019

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is currently on a high with the consecutive box office successes and some highly promising projects in his kitty. Recently, Prithviraj has been honoured with the Kochi Times Most Desirable Man of 2019 title. He was selected for the title through an online poll conducted by Kochi Times.

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran is winning the prestigious title for the third time in his career. The actor-director was earlier selected as the Most Desirable Man in the years 2012 and 2018. In the interview given to TOI after winning the title, the Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor stated that he is still unsure that what people find desirable about him.

The actor-director also remarked that it is flattering to know that he has inspired someone or provide someone with direction, both as an artist and a person. When he was asked about the quality he finds most desirable in a person, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that self-respect is that quality that always appeals to him in a person, irrespective of gender.