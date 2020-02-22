WELL DESERVED! Prithviraj Sukumaran Is Kochi Times Most Desirable Man Of 2019

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is currently on a high with the consecutive box office successes and some highly promising projects in his kitty. Recently, Prithviraj has been honoured with the Kochi Times Most Desirable Man of 2019 title. He was selected for the title through an online poll conducted by Kochi Times.

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran is winning the prestigious title for the third time in his career. The actor-director was earlier selected as the Most Desirable Man in the years 2012 and 2018. In the interview given to TOI after winning the title, the Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor stated that he is still unsure that what people find desirable about him.

The actor-director also remarked that it is flattering to know that he has inspired someone or provide someone with direction, both as an artist and a person. When he was asked about the quality he finds most desirable in a person, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that self-respect is that quality that always appeals to him in a person, irrespective of gender.

The actor also added that he finds confident, grounded women, who do not aspire to become anything other than themselves, very desirable. When he was asked about the women he finds desirable apart his wife Supriya Menon, Prithviraj named director Anjali Menon and his Koode co-star Nazriya Nazim. According to the actor, both Anjali Menon and Nazriya Nazim are self-assured women with great self-respect.

Prithviraj believes that 2019 was one of the best years of his 17-years-long acting career so far. The actor finally made his dream debut with the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, which emerged as the first 200-Crore film and the highest-grossing film ever in the history of Malayalam cinema. He concluded the year with the huge success of Driving License, his home production venture.

The actor-director is currently undergoing a drastic makeover for his ambitious project Aadujeevitham, which is directed by Blessy. Prithviraj is planning to lose around 30 kgs and growing long beard and hair for his character Najeeb. However, the actor revealed that he is not enjoying the process of weight loss journey, and stated that he will not recommend this lifestyle to anyone.