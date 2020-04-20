Prithviraj Sukumaran Is My New Friend, Says Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor is making use of these quarantine times to the fullest. Interestingly, the actor has now found a friend in Prithviraj Sukumaran, his childhood buddy, and a contemporary actor. Interestingly, Dulquer and Prithviraj have developed a great friendship during these lockdown time, despite being in different countries.

In a recent interview given to the popular film journalist Rajeev Masand, the Varane Avashyamund actor revealed that he has developed a great friendship with the Aadujeevitham actor lately. Interestingly, Dulquer remarked that he often wonder why it took so long for him to bond with Prithviraj, despite being contemporaries for so long.

The actor-producer also revealed that he is checking on his dear friend, who is currently stranded on Wadi Rum, Jordan where he was shooting for the upcoming project Aadujeevitham, in every two days. Dulquer Salmaan also confirmed that there is still no clarity in when Prithviraj Sukumaran and the rest of the team members can return from Jordan.

Dulquer Salmaan also stated that it is unfortunate that the team had to cancel the shooting of Aadujeevitham, even after a lot of preparations. As reported earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran has shed around 30 kilos for his character in the Blessy directorial, which features him in the role of an abused migrant who gets lost in the desert of Saudi Arabia.

To the uninitiated, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan have bonded during their childhood vacations, where they used to spend time together at the sets of their fathers' films. Prithviraj has recalled watching films with his elder brother Indrajith, Dulquer and his elder sister Surumi at Mammootty's residence, as one of his fondest childhood memories in many of his interviews.

Even though Dulquer is yet to share the screen with Prithviraj, the young actor finally collaborating with his elder brother Indrajith for the upcoming project Kurup. Prithviraj, on the other hand, has shared the screen with Dulquer's father Mammootty in a couple of films.