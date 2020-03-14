Prithviraj Sukumaran Is On A High With Back To Back Box Office Hits!

Prithviraj Sukumaran is unarguably one of the bravest actors of contemporary Malayalam cinema. The multi-faceted talent has always amazed the audiences with his brilliant film choices and exceptional performances. Prithviraj is currently on a high with two back to back blockbusters, the 2019-released Driving License and recent hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, in his kitty.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, Driving License, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, has done a lifetime business of around Rs. 44 Crores. It is definitely a great success for the Lal Jr. directorial, which marked the Aadujeevitham actor's third outing as a producer.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the Sachy directorial that featured Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the title roles, has emerged as an even bigger success by making a total business of around Rs. 55 Crores so far. Even though the theatres in Kerala are closed due to the coronavirus scare, the action thriller is still running successfully at the theatres outside Kerala.