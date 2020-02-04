Prithviraj Sukumaran Joins Vineeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal Duo's Hridayam!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is totally busy in his career with several acting projects and a directorial venture in the pipeline. Interestingly, Prithviraj recently joined the upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan-Pranav Mohanlal project, Hridayam. Director Vineeth revealed the exciting update through his official social media pages recently.

However, Prithviraj Sukumaran has joined the project not as an actor, but as a singer. The actor-director has lent his voice for a song in the Pranav Mohanlal starrer. Director Vineeth Sreenivasan shared a picture which was clicked during Prithviraj's recording session through his social media pages, to the much excitement of the audiences.

The Lucifer director is teaming up with Vineeth for a project, for the first time in his career. Earlier, Prithviraj had associated with the Manoharam actor's 2015-released movie Oru Second Class Yathra as a narrator. But the duo has never shared the screen or directed each other to date.

As per the latest reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vineeth Sreenivasan are all set to share the screen for the first time in their careers in the upcoming Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham. Prithviraj is playing the central character in the movie, which will feature Vineeth in a pivotal role.

Hesham Abdul Wahab, the budding musician has composed the music for Hridayam. Interestingly, the team has also roped in a musician from Istanbul for the movie. Earlier, it was rumoured that Vineeth Sreenivasan has had a rift with his best buddy Shaan Rahman and decided to replace him with Hesham in the project. However, both Vineeth and Shaan slammed the reports and revealed that they jointly decided to rope in Hesham for Hridayam.

The movie, which is said to be a family drama, features Pranav Mohanlal as the central character. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran essay the female leads in Hridayam, which is produced by Vishak Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas under the legendary banner Merryland Cinemas.