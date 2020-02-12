    For Quick Alerts
      Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaaliyan: Here's An Interesting Update!

      Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is currently on a break from his acting career, as a part of the preparations for his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. The actor-director who is on signing spree has some highly prestigious projects in his kitty, which includes the upcoming big-budget venture Kaaliyan.

      According to the latest updates, Kaaliyan, which is said to be a fantasy thriller will start rolling in October 2020, immediately after Prithviraj completes the shooting for Aadujeevitham. The movie, which is directed by S Mahesh has been planned as a pan-Indian project and will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

      Read more about: prithviraj sukumaran
