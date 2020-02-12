Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaaliyan: Here's An Interesting Update!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is currently on a break from his acting career, as a part of the preparations for his ambitious project Aadujeevitham. The actor-director who is on signing spree has some highly prestigious projects in his kitty, which includes the upcoming big-budget venture Kaaliyan.

According to the latest updates, Kaaliyan, which is said to be a fantasy thriller will start rolling in October 2020, immediately after Prithviraj completes the shooting for Aadujeevitham. The movie, which is directed by S Mahesh has been planned as a pan-Indian project which will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

If the reports are to be believed, Kaaliyan depicts the story of the fierce warriors of Venad, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing in the role of a gifted warrior who is on a dangerous mission. Sathyaraj, the senior Tamil actor has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the project, which is scripted by BT Anilkumar.

As per the reports, Kaaliyan, which is a period film set in the 1700s will be shot in multiple locations and require extensive VFX work. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the highly celebrated music director trio of Bollywood will make their Malayalam debut by composing the songs and background score for the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

Sujith Vaassudev, the renowned cinematographer has been roped in as the director of photography. Sujith has earlier associated with Prithviraj in several popular films including the latter's directorial debut, the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer.

The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project, which is produced by Rajeev Govindan under the banner Magic Moon Creations. The makers are expected to reveal more updates on the Prithviraj Sukumaran starring magnum opus, very soon.