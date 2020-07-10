Prithviraj Sukumaran Looks Super Fit In His His New Gym Selfie!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-director is back in town after completing the Jordan schedule of the upcoming project Aadujeevitham. The multi-faceted talent had shed around 30 kilos for his character in the movie. But now, Prithviraj Sukumaran slowly getting back to shape, and his recent gym selfie suggests the same.

The Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor recently surprised his fans and followers with a new gym selfie, that clearly hints that the actor is going strong with his fitness journey. 'The advantage of being the weakest you ever have been..is that you can only go one direction from there. #gettingstronger', wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran in his post.

To the uninitiated, the actor-filmmaker had kickstarted his weight-gain journey immediately after he came back to Kerala, after completing the Jordan schedule of Aadujeeivtham. Prithviraj had even set up a mini gym in his room, where he spent the 14 days of the quarantine period. He has also been updating fans with posts on his fitness journey, recently.

Aadujeevitham, which is based on Benyamin's best-selling novel of the same name, is the dream project of director Blessy. The highly anticipated survival drama will mark the comeback of the veteran musician AR Rahman to Malayalam cinema after a long gap of 28 years. Aadujeevitham, which is produced by KGA Films, is expected to be released by the first quarter of 2021.