Prithviraj Sukumaran Pens Heartfelt Note For His Late Friend And Ayyappanum Koshiyum Director Sachy

Screenwriter and filmmaker KR Sachidanandan aka Sachy passed away on June 18 due to heart attack. The 48-year-old director was admitted to a hospital for a total hip replacement surgery, post which he suffered a heart attack. After being on a ventilator for two days, Sachy took his last breath at around 9:30 pm.

Sachy's death shocked the entire Mollywood industry. Especially, his close friend and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran from his last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Shocked with his demise, he had posted on Facebook and written, "Gone" in Malayalam. Now, after attending the funeral of the filmmaker, Prithviraj penned a long yet heartfelt note for his dear friend on Facebook.

Remembering Sachy, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "Sachy..There has been a lot of messages. And the odd calls that I've attended. Asking me how I'm holding up. Consoling me. I guess people who know you and me..know us as well. But there's one thing most of them told me that I had to silently refute. That you "Went on a high!". As someone who knew all your ideas and dreams..I know Ayyappanum Koshiyum was not your "high". It was the beginning that you always wanted. Your entire filmography was a journey to get to this point, from where you would unleash. I know. So many untold stories. So many unfulfilled dreams. So many late night narrations on Watsapp voice messages. So many phone calls. We made this grand plan. For the years ahead. You and I. And then you left."

"I don't know if you have confided in anybody else on your vision for cinema and how you foresee your filmography to be in the coming years. But you have in me. And I know that the next 25 years of mainstream Malayalam cinema and the rest of my career would have looked a lot different if you were around. But forget cinema. I'd trade all of those dreams just to have you around. Just to get one of those voice notes again. Just for that next phone call. You used to tell me that we're alike. We are. But I hope right now..you feel a lot different than I do. Because grief of this magnitude last hit me in another June, 23 years ago. It has been a privilege knowing you Sachy. A part of me went with you today. And remembering you from now on..will be remembering that part of me as well. Rest well brother...Rest well genius. See you on the other side. You still haven't told me the climax to the sandalwood story," Prithviraj concluded.

Prithviraj and Sachy have worked together in many hit films such as Chocolate, Anarkali, Driving License and others.

