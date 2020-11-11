Prithviraj Sukumaran Resumes Shooting For Jana Gana Mana: Shares A Still From The Location

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor who recently tested negative for Coronavirus, has finally resumed the shooting of his upcoming project Jana Gana Mana. The multi-faceted talent revealed the update by sharing a new still from the location on his official social media pages. With Prithviraj Sukumaran's return, the makers have resumed the shooting of Jana Gana Mana.

To the unversed, the shooting of Jana Gana Mana was temporarily put on hold after Prithviraj and director Dijo Jose Antony tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the cast and crew members, including Suraj Venjaramoodu who play the lead roles in the highly anticipated movie, were quarantined for 14 days.

If the reports are to be true, Prithviraj Sukumaran is not playing the protagonist but is making an extended cameo appearance in Jana Gana Mana. The movie will mark the actor-filmmaker's first association with Dijo Jose Antony, the director who rose to fame with the superhit campus thriller movie Queen. The project will mark yet another collaboration of the Prithviraj-Suraj duo, after the great success of Driving License.

Coming back to Prithviraj Sukumaran's career, the actor is expected to join the sets of the upcoming cop thriller Cold Case, once he wraps up Jana Gana Mana. The shooting of Cold Case had recently kickstarted in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram, following all safety measures implemented by the government. As reported earlier, Prithviraj is all set to play a police officer once again in his career in the movie, which is directed by Tanu Balak.

The multi-faceted talent who is on a signing spree has some highly promising projects in the pipeline including Blessy's Aadujeevitham, India's first virtual production film, Jayan Nambiar's Vilayath Buddha, Aashiq Abu's Vaariyamkunnan, and so on. Prithviraj is also planning to don the director's hat once again, with the second part of Lucifer, which has been titled Empuraan.

